Police identify Waikoloa man, 63, killed in motorcycle crash on Hawaii island

Hawaii island police have identified a 63-year-old man that died following a solo motorcycle crash Sunday morning as Oren Mark Wilson of Waikoloa.

Police responded to a 10:25 a.m. call Sunday at the intersection of Daniel K. Inouye Highway and Highway 190. Upon arrival, police determined that a 2014 Honda CB1100 heading west on the highway had struck a stop sign and ran off the roadway.

The motorcycle then hit a guardrail and the rider was ejected, police said. He was transported to Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

Police said Wilson was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and they believe speed was a factor in the collision.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death and an investigation into the collision is ongoing, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision should contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646, extension 229 or Jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

Police said this is Hawaii island’s 20th traffic fatality so far this year compared with 13 at the same time last year.