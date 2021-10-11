comscore Schofield part of Army plans to support victims of sex abuse | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Schofield part of Army plans to support victims of sex abuse

  • By Heather Osbourne Tribune News Service
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  Chelsey and her mother, Elainna Rodriguez, pose in front of a mural of Vanessa Guillen, a missing Fort Hood soldier whose remains were found in Austin, Texas.

    Chelsey and her mother, Elainna Rodriguez, pose in front of a mural of Vanessa Guillen, a missing Fort Hood soldier whose remains were found in Austin, Texas.

Sparked by the slaying of Spc. Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood, Texas, last year, the U.S. Army has announced a one-year pilot program at seven military installations across the nation, including Scho­field Barracks on Oahu, to provide more resources and support for victims of sexual crimes among soldiers. Read more

