Schofield part of Army plans to support victims of sex abuse
- By Heather Osbourne Tribune News Service
-
Today
- Updated 10:49 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE / 2020
Chelsey and her mother, Elainna Rodriguez, pose in front of a mural of Vanessa Guillen, a missing Fort Hood soldier whose remains were found in Austin, Texas.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vanessa Guillen
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree