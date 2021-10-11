comscore Views clash over Oahu’s impending shift from coal to clean energy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Views clash over Oahu’s impending shift from coal to clean energy

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2011 The 180-megawatt coal plant at Campbell Industrial Park is owned by AES Corp. and satisfies 16% of Oahu’s peak power needs.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2011

    The 180-megawatt coal plant at Campbell Industrial Park is owned by AES Corp. and satisfies 16% of Oahu’s peak power needs.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2011 A coal-fired power plant at Campbell Industrial Park is the island’s biggest single power producer. It is scheduled to shut down Sept. 1, which will require Hawaiian Electric to switch to alternate sources of power.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2011

    A coal-fired power plant at Campbell Industrial Park is the island’s biggest single power producer. It is scheduled to shut down Sept. 1, which will require Hawaiian Electric to switch to alternate sources of power.

It’s power crunch time on Oahu. Less than a year from now, Hawaiian Electric is slated to retire the island’s largest and dirtiest power plant as part of a historic ongoing transition to more renewable clean energy. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: August 30 – September 3, 2021

Scroll Up