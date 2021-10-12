Correction/Clarification

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> A Page C1 story Monday about Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich’s refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19 omitted the first reference to Kassidy Woods, a sophomore receiver who opted out of the 2020 season for health reasons and alleges that Rolovich told him that he would be treated differently if he was aligned with a Pac-12 players’ civil rights movement.
