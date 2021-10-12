Off the News: Former University of Hawaii football coach Nick Rolovich in hot seat over vaccine

Former University of Hawaii football coach Nick Rolovich has been at the top of national sports news ever since his old UH mentor, June Jones, told USA Today that Rolovich is seeking a religious exemption to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Now coach at Washington State, “Rolo” won’t detail his objections, but the state has a mandate, and Rolovich is its highest- paid employee. He could be fired.

Jones said he’s advised Rolovich to get the shot, that too much is at stake. These days, that’s true in more ways than one.

No time like now to get flu shot

COVID-19 remains the bogeyman, but let us not forget about that perpetual scourge: the flu. As Monday’s headline noted, influenza and pneumonia killed at least 859 people in Hawaii over the past 12 months, exceeding coronavirus deaths for the entire pandemic.

Even if you’ve never gotten a flu shot, do it this season. Many clinics are making it easy, with no appointments needed. And embattled hospitals, under water with COVID-19 cases, don’t need to deal with you and your flu.