Eat local
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 2:38 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Barbecue bonanza Ultimate barbecue plate ($19)
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Kalua pork nachos ($12)
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Papa Mando's pork belly ($12)
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Pastele lumpia and gandule rice ($10)
-
PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
Business owners Justin and Wendy Alverio and their family members
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree