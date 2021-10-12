Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Local Stop is known for its colorful mix of Hawaiian plate lunches, ranging from Puerto Rican to Korean cuisine, but you might have seen this yellow truck in a movie or two.

“We not only do lunch runs here (at Mililani Tech Park), but we also got into the film industry about four years ago,” says Justin Alverio, who co-owns the business with his wife, Wendy. “We did catering for Jurassic World, Jumanji, and recently, The Wrong Missy.’”

“In The Wrong Missy, we featured our truck and our food,” Wendy adds. “That was our kalua pig nachos they (the cast members) were eating!”

Speaking of kalua pig nachos ($12) — that’s an off-menu item that’s famous at the truck.

“It has kalua pig, our housemade salsa and our ‘Awesome Sauce’ on mixed greens,” he says. “‘Awesome Sauce’ is our secret sauce.”

Other popular menu items include the ultimate barbecue plate ($19) — loaded with kalbi short ribs, pork belly, Korean barbecue chicken and rib-eye steak — and Papa Mando’s pork belly ($12). The latter is inspired by Wendy’s dad’s recipe.

“The pork belly takes three days to make, and when you eat it, you know a lot of love goes into the food,” Justin says.

If you’re craving something truly unique, order the pastele with gandule rice ($10).

You can find Local Stop at Spectrum Mililani Tech Park from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Stay updated by following the biz on Instagram (@localstop).

“Our goal here is not just to serve lunch; we want people to have an experience,” Justin says. “We always have music playing and we want people to leave feeling like they’re family. That’s the whole goal — it’s not just about the food; it’s the entire experience of hanging out with us.”

Local Stop

200 Akamainui St., Mililani

808-554-1083

Instagram: @localstop

How to pay: Venmo, credit cards, cash, Bitcoin

How to order: In person or phone