Pumpkin from A-Z

October signifies pumpkin season, and there are many ways to enjoy the gourd. This ultimate pumpkin guide shows all the ways you can eat pumpkin — along with where to find some of these seasonal treats.

A – Andagi

Utage Restaurant & Lounge

B – Bombs (hot cocoa)

Cocoa Melts Hawaii, Dipped by Doreen

C – Cheesecake

Otto Cake, The Cheesecake Factory, We Heart Cake Co.

D – Doughnut

Little Vessels Donut Co.

E – Enchilada

F – Flan

G – Gelato

Via Gelato, La Gelateria

H – Hummus

I – Ice cream

Double Fat

J – Jam

K – Kabocha kushi katsu

Fujiyama Texas Hawaii

L – Latte

The Curb Kaimuki, ChadLou’s Coffee Roasters, Via Gelato

M – Malasada

Leondard’s Bakery, Penny’s Malasadas

N – Noodles

O – Oreos

P – Pies

Anna Miller’s Hawaii, Rawberry Desserts, Sweet Revenge

Q – Quiche

R – Ravioli

S – Squares (pumpkin crunch)

Pipeline Bakeshop & Creamery, Sweet Revenge, The Alley Restaurant & Bar

T – Tempura

Genki Sushi, Nuuanu Okazuya

U – Upside down cake

V – Vindaloo

W – Whoopie pie

X – Xiao Long Bao

Y – Yogurt

Z – Ziti