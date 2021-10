Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

These little nuggets could pass for dim sum, but they’re actually little veggie balls held together with potato starch. The key ingredient, jicama, is a starchy root vegetable with a sweet edge. It adds just a touch of sweetness along with some bulk and chewiness.

Jicama Dumplings

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 small jicama, peeled and chopped

• 1 small carrot, peeled and chopped

• 1 small bell pepper, chopped

• 2 stalks green onion, chopped

• 1 cup potato starch

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Heat oil in skillet over medium-high. Add chopped vegetables and stir-fry until tender. Lower heat. Add potato starch as water comes out of vegetables, until a thick mixture is formed. Cool.

Form mixture into balls 2-3 inches across. Place in top half of a steamer over a pot of simmering water. Steam until firm.

Makes 12 dumplings.

Approximate nutrient analysis per 2 dumplings (not including salt to taste): 150 calories, 5 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 10 mg sodium, 29 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.