High surf and winds lead to slew of rescues on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

High surf and winds lead to slew of rescues on Oahu

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A large wave Sunday crashed onto a breakwater at Magic Island, Ala Moana Regional Park.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A large wave Sunday crashed onto a breakwater at Magic Island, Ala Moana Regional Park.

Honolulu’s first responders were busy at the shoreline for a third day in a row Monday as strong winds and high surf continued to pound south- and east- facing coasts of Oahu. Read more

