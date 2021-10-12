comscore Local investment group to buy Royal Lahaina Resort | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Local investment group to buy Royal Lahaina Resort

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016 <strong>“The Hogan family has been an incredible steward of the iconic Royal Lahaina Resort on Maui for generations, and we are honored to carry that legacy forward.”</strong> <strong>B.J. Kobayashi</strong> <em>The Kobayashi Group</em>

    “The Hogan family has been an incredible steward of the iconic Royal Lahaina Resort on Maui for generations, and we are honored to carry that legacy forward.”

    B.J. Kobayashi

    The Kobayashi Group

Hawaii real estate firm BlackSand Capital has reached an agreement to buy the Royal Lahaina Resort, one of the original properties that helped establish Kaanapali as a beachfront resort destination on Maui’s west coast. Read more

