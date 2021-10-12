comscore Profits continue to stack up for Matson Inc. | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Profits continue to stack up for Matson Inc.

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • COURTESY MATSON INC. Matson Inc. projects a record third-quarter profit on the strength of its expanded service to China. Matson’s Maunalani ship is docked in Shanghai.

Continued booming business from China has led Matson Inc. to forecast a record quarterly profit. Read more

