Kamehameha No. 1 in football poll; no votes for Saint Louis for first time since 2016

A bye week was a productive week for the Kamehameha Warriors on the field and in the rankings.

The Warriors remained at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for a third consecutive week, collecting a season-high nine first-place ballots from the panel of coaches and media.

For the first time since 2016, Saint Louis did not receive a single No. 1 vote. The Crusaders remained at No. 2 for a second week in a row after edging No. 5 Punahou 27-21 on Friday.

No. 3 Mililani, which played an intrasquad scrimmage last week, collected two first-place votes. Kahuku is at No. 4 again and garnered one first-place vote. The Red Raiders scrimmaged Kamehameha on Saturday, dominating the Warriors’ reserve units.

Saint Louis and Kamehameha square off this Friday for first place in the ILH regular-season standings. The winner will earn a first-round bye in the playoffs. The loser will meet Punahou in the opening round on Oct. 22.

The OIA schedule kicks off on Friday with Open Division and D-II matchups. Mililani will host Waianae, Kahuku will visit No. 8 Kapolei and No. 6 Campbell will entertain Farrington. Junior varsity games begin at 5 p.m., with varsity to follow.

In D-II, Kalaheo travels to Pearl City on Friday. The JV game begins at 5 p.m., followed by varsity.

On Saturday, Radford and Kaimuki meet at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium, Kaiser welcomes Kalani, and Waialua challenges McKinley at Roosevelt’s Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium.

Saturday’s D-II games have no JV matchups and will kick off at 6 p.m.

As of today, there are no spectators permitted at high school football games.

STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP TEN

Oct. 11, 2021

RANK SCHOOL (FIRST-PLACE VOTES) POINTS, LAST WEEK’S RANKING

1. Kamehameha (9) (2-1, 2-1 ILH) 115 1

2. Saint Louis (2-2, 2-1 ILH) 105 2

3. Mililani (2) (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 93 3

4. Kahuku (1) (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 86 4

5. Punahou (1-3, 1-3 ILH) 79 5

6. Campbell (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 57 6

7. ‘Iolani (5-0, 5-0 ILH) 36 7

8. Kapolei (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 28 8

9. Leilehua (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 20 9

10. Lahainaluna (0-0, 0-0 MIL) 14 10

Also receiving votes: Hilo 12, Farrington 7, Moanalua 5, Saint Louis I-AA 3.