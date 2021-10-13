comscore Former Na Leo TV executive pleads guilty to federal embezzlement and bribery charges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Former Na Leo TV executive pleads guilty to federal embezzlement and bribery charges

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 pm
  • COURTESY PHOTO The government filed a charging document Sept. 2 in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia against Stacy Higa.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    The government filed a charging document Sept. 2 in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia against Stacy Higa.

Stacy Higa, former Na Leo TV president and CEO, pleaded guilty via teleconferencing today in a Washington D.C. federal court to charges of federal programs embezzlement and federal programs bribery.

The former Hawaii County councilman and failed mayoral candidate took a plea deal offered by the government.

U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton for the District of Columbia accepted his guilty pleas and set his sentencing for 2 p.m. EST Jan. 13.

The government did not seek his detention, but the judge ordered Higa immediately surrender his passport.

Higa bribed Hanalei Aipoalani involving two grant applications under the CARES Act totaling $845,000 in the names of nonprofit Na Leo Hawaii and a private company.

Aipoalani was a CARES Act Program Administrator for the city Department of Community Services when Higa bribed him from August 2020 to October 2020 in a series of transactions in exchange for Aipoalani’s guidance in getting the grant applications through.

With regard to the embezzlement, Higa was the agent for the Hawaii Commission for National and Community Service, which was a conduit for AmeriCorps money to be disbursed in Hawaii.

Higa agreed to pay $38,642 to AmeriCorps in restitution.

Aipoalani was sentenced June 30 for embezzlement of federal funds and accepting a bribe.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Search resumes for man swept off rocks at Makapuu

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up