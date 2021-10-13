Former Na Leo TV executive pleads guilty to federal embezzlement and bribery charges

Stacy Higa, former Na Leo TV president and CEO, pleaded guilty via teleconferencing today in a Washington D.C. federal court to charges of federal programs embezzlement and federal programs bribery.

The former Hawaii County councilman and failed mayoral candidate took a plea deal offered by the government.

U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton for the District of Columbia accepted his guilty pleas and set his sentencing for 2 p.m. EST Jan. 13.

The government did not seek his detention, but the judge ordered Higa immediately surrender his passport.

Higa bribed Hanalei Aipoalani involving two grant applications under the CARES Act totaling $845,000 in the names of nonprofit Na Leo Hawaii and a private company.

Aipoalani was a CARES Act Program Administrator for the city Department of Community Services when Higa bribed him from August 2020 to October 2020 in a series of transactions in exchange for Aipoalani’s guidance in getting the grant applications through.

With regard to the embezzlement, Higa was the agent for the Hawaii Commission for National and Community Service, which was a conduit for AmeriCorps money to be disbursed in Hawaii.

Higa agreed to pay $38,642 to AmeriCorps in restitution.

Aipoalani was sentenced June 30 for embezzlement of federal funds and accepting a bribe.