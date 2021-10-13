Off the News: Low-dose aspirin concerns

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As if we didn’t have enough health worries, here comes a new one: baby aspirin. Read more

As if we didn’t have enough health worries, here comes a new one: baby aspirin.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said that the 81- to 100-milligram doses taken to prevent a first heart attack or stroke may have only a small net benefit, and some significant risks, for middle-aged and older people.

University of Hawaii medical professor Dr. Chien-Wen Tseng, a member of the task force, said people without a history of heart attack or stroke should talk to their doctor before starting — or stopping — the aspirin regimen. Take care.

Little Hawaii restaurant on NYT’s list

The New York Times has posted its 2021 Restaurant List, 50 of the nation’s “most vibrant and delicious” dining spots.

The chosen ones run from the exclusive n/naka in Los Angeles to the very humble. And here we find Hawaii’s selection: Helena’s Hawaiian Food, noted for its pipikaula short ribs, “grilled until inky with char.”

So here’s a shout-out to Helen Chock, who founded the restaurant in 1946 and worked there almost until she died in 2007.

She once said the work was no burden. “It’s about what you love.”