T&T Tinting Specialists forms Employee Stock Ownership Plan
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:13 p.m.
COURTESY T&T TINTING SPECIALISTS
T&T Tinting Specialists CEO Tommy Silva started the company in 1982. The company has set up an employee stock ownership plan.
