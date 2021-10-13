comscore No. 1 Punahou holds off stubborn No. 3 ‘Iolani in volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 1 Punahou holds off stubborn No. 3 ‘Iolani in volleyball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou’s Belle Iosua, left, and Lucky-Rose Williams blocked ‘Iolani’s Senna Roberts-Navarro at Punahou on Tuesday.

Lucky-Rose Williams had 13 kills, two aces and four blocks as No. 1 Punahou outlasted No. 3 ‘Iolani 25-12, 25-23, 23-25, 28-26 on Tuesday night at Hemmeter Fieldhouse. Read more

