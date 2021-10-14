Break in 20-inch transmission main near Board of Water Supply prompts call for conservation

A water main break near the Board of Water Supply this morning has forced the closure of a section of Alapai Street and prompted a water conservation notice for metropolitan Honolulu.

Crews are working to repair the 20-inch transmission main at 1229 Alapai Street and responded to the scene around 8 a.m. today, according to BWS.

Although no customers are without water service at this time, BWS asked customers in the Kalihi to Kaimuki areas (mauka of the H-1 freeway), as well as the upper regions of Nuuanu, Pauoa, Palolo and Manoa valleys to use water sparingly for essential needs only. Cooking, cleaning and personal hygiene would be considered essential.