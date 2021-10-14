Break in 20-inch transmission main near Board of Water Supply prompts call for conservation

A water main break near the Board of Water Supply this morning has forced the closure of a section of Alapai Street and prompted a water conservation notice for metropolitan Honolulu.
Crews are working to repair the 20-inch transmission main at 1229 Alapai Street and responded to the scene around 8 a.m. today, according to BWS.
Although no customers are without water service at this time, BWS asked customers in the Kalihi to Kaimuki areas (mauka of the H-1 freeway), as well as the upper regions of Nuuanu, Pauoa, Palolo and Manoa valleys to use water sparingly for essential needs only. Cooking, cleaning and personal hygiene would be considered essential.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.