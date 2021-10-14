Letters: Headline misled readers on flu and COVID-19; Rolovich should explain his vaccination refusal; Terminate rail project and the waste it created

It’s hard to overstate how disappointed I am in the headline, “Flu proves deadlier than COVID” (Star- Advertiser, Oct. 11).

First, it’s simply untrue, which should be enough to disqualify it. More significantly, though, it inflames extremists on both sides of the issue, both those who seek to increase governmental control of its citizenry and those who rebel against any governmental intrusion into their lives.

COVID-19 is a new pandemic (widespread or global health crisis) whose proportionate numbers greatly exceed those of the flu endemic (recurring health threat present across the populace). Because we weren’t prepared for COVID-19, it inundated our health systems; because flu is endemic, our health systems have long learned to prepare for and cope with outbreaks without having to resort to nonemergency surgical suspensions or insufficient ICU beds.

We all understand that flu kills around 40,000 to 60,000 Americans each year, yet we don’t panic, imperil our economy or argue about an individual’s choice.

Your headline, which will be viewed by far more people than read your more-factual article, will only fray the fabric of our national family.

Jim Newman

Waianae

Pilotless planes could be in our travel future

Southwest Airlines has been experiencing an unprecedented number of flight cancellations, with more than 1,900 just this past weekend. Although the company officially blames air traffic control issues and bad weather, other airlines were unaffected. It is widely suspected that its pilots are engaging in a form of protest against COVID-19 vaccination policies.

In 2019, before the pandemic, many airlines were concerned about pilot shortages. COVID-19 suspended that in 2020 as passenger loads dropped precipitously.

Statistics from the Federal Aviation Administration indicate that as many as 50% of all fatal commercial aircraft accidents are attributable to pilot or supervisory error. (That doesn’t mean flying is unsafe; quite the opposite is true.)

Military unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, are capable of flying thousands of miles while remotely piloted. Autonomous cars are approaching the same level of reliability.

All of this raises the question: How much longer will pilots be required in the physical cabin?

Barney Wilson

Laie

Rolovich should explain his vaccination refusal

So please explain which religion forbids vaccines? There are very few. Most religious leaders are urging their congregations to get the shots.

I am suspicious that football coach Nick Rolovich is seeking a religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine (“Nick Rolovich’s vaccine refusal continues to sow discord at Washington State,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 11).

So what religion does he practice? I realize religion is a private matter, but he is supposed to be a leader. I think it disingenuous that he refused to talk about it and was disappointed that June Jones broke the news.

If he’s truly seeking that exemption, then why not discuss it publicly so that people can understand his stance? He’s a public figure. Seems to me it’s shibai — and sad when we need our leaders of young men to step up to the plate and do the right thing.

Get vaccinated, folks.

Mary Rydell

Kaimuki

Shouldn’t pro-choice include vaccinations?

Pro-choice? What happened to common sense?

Abortion-rights demonstrators were rallying at the U.S. Capitol and in other cities.

Women have a right to choose to kill their yet-to-be-born babies, but don’t have the right to choose not to be vaccinated. Employers won’t terminate a woman for pregnancy but can terminate her for choosing not to be vaccinated.

Does pro-choice apply only to pro-abortion?

Nelda Peterson

Waikiki

Terminate rail project and the waste it created

Imagine that a major sewer line in your neighborhood becomes totally clogged and the sewage has backed up into your home and risen all the way to the ceiling.

What would you propose to do? Raise the ceilings in your house, or get rid of the excrement?

When Honolulu’s rail transit project was begun about 10 years ago, the projected price tag was about $5 billion.

To date, far from finished, the backup completion cost ceiling has risen to more than $12 billion and continues to rise.

It is clear that we must immediately terminate the rail project and all the waste associated with it.

Stann W. Reiziss

Kailua

Residents still waiting for Ala Moana bridge

Where is our bridge?

Some of us living in Ala Moana and Kakaako are patiently (and some impatiently) awaiting the new bridge construction across from the former IBM building. Recently, I spoke with a worker who said that they were waiting for a shipment of rebar before work could continue.

Sadly, no work was done for two weeks and the saga continues. Inquiring minds ask: Isn’t rebar available locally? Yes, the cost might be higher but the subject of discussion is only a 20-foot-wide bridge.

Where is our bridge?

Russell Stephen Pang

Ala Moana

