Off the News: Mourn loss of planet’s biodiversity

Sad news from late last month: Eight Hawaii birds have been declared extinct. Eight colorful little forest gems gone from the ecosystem — the Kauai akialoa, Kauai nukupuu, Kauai oo, kamao, Maui akepa, Maui nukupuu, pouli and kakawahie. Several had not been seen in decades; some not for centuries.

It’s easy to grow numb to the loss of yet another protected species, but we should not. Even if someday the world should lose its last centipede, we should mourn. Any loss affects the biodiversity of the planet.

Making the most of LG position

The 2022 lieutenant governor’s race is drawing the attention of many familiar political faces. That’s logical for a position that can be a stepping stone to Washington Place or Washington, D.C. The job itself is nebulous, often molded to the jobholder. As the state’s No. 2, Ben Cayetano created a legacy in the A+ afterschool program; Josh Green has become somewhat of a pandemic go-to. Shan Tsutsui, on the other hand, quit in midstream.

Surely the potential candidates know all this. It will be interesting to see who takes the plunge.