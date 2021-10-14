comscore Off the News: Mourn loss of planet’s biodiversity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Mourn loss of planet’s biodiversity

  • Today
  • Updated 6:22 p.m.

Sad news from late last month: Eight Hawaii birds have been declared extinct. Eight colorful little forest gems gone from the ecosystem — the Kauai akialoa, Kauai nukupuu, Kauai oo, kamao, Maui akepa, Maui nukupuu, pouli and kakawahie. Several had not been seen in decades; some not for centuries. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Low-dose aspirin concerns

Scroll Up