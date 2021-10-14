Hawaii Prep World | Sports Kaimuki football team forfeits game against Radford By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:22 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The football season opener between Kaimuki and Radford has been forfeited by Kaimuki. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The football season opener between Kaimuki and Radford has been forfeited by Kaimuki. The game had been scheduled for Saturday at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium. OIA football coordinator Harold Tanaka confirmed that a low number of eligible players is the reason for the forfeiture. In years past, the league generally has used 25 as a threshold number for small rosters. “They’re going to be fine,” Tanaka said. “It’s just this week.” New coach Reid Yoshikawa stepped in after the school fired David Tautofi on Aug. 31. The DOE’s COVID-19 vaccination deadline was on Sept. 24. Along with exemption requests and testing, many football programs have been affected. Radford’s next game is on Oct. 23 against Pearl City. Kaimuki is scheduled to meet Kalani on Oct. 22 at Kaiser Stadium. Previous Story Both Chevan Cordeiro and Brayden Schager could see action for University of Hawaii Warriors against Nevada Next Story Scoreboard