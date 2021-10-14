comscore Prep football capsules: A look at this week’s games | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Prep football capsules: A look at this week’s games

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.

While the OIA season gets underway, the ILH Open Division is nearing the end of its regular season. First place and a bye in the first round of the playoffs are at stake in this final week of the ILH regular season. Kamehameha (2-1, 2-1 ILH) upset then-No. 1 Saint Louis, 23-21, in their first matchup on Sept. 24. Read more

Previous Story
Both Chevan Cordeiro and Brayden Schager could see action for University of Hawaii Warriors against Nevada

Scroll Up