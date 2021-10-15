2 injured in Hilo garage fire linked to propane tank

Two people were injured in a building fire caused by the ignition of a propane tank on Thursday evening in Hilo.
The Hawaii County Fire Department reported that two patients were transported to Hilo Medical Center in stable condition after the fire at a home on Pohai Street at about 7 p.m.. The gender and ages of the victim were not disclosed, nor were the extent of their injuries.
The fire was linked to an ignition of a propane tank supplying a hot water heater in the home’s garage, and was extinguished before fire department crews arrived on the scene, according to the department’s report.
