Family of man lost off Makapuu offers thanks

Family members of a man lost in the ocean off Makapuu Beach are expressing thanks to emergency responders and volunteers for their efforts over four days to find 24-year-old Malik Dobson.

As the search by county and federal agency personnel was called off Thursday evening, Dobson’s grandfather, Les Estrella, said Dobson’s parents and extended family are grateful to everyone involved in the attempt to find Dobson, including responders from the city Ocean Safety Department, Honolulu Fire Department, U.S. Navy and U.S Coast Guard.

“On behalf of Malik’s parents; Cliff and Brandy Dobson, and the Dobson and Estrella ohana, we wish to express our heartfelt appreciation to the many supporters who send their prayers, well-wishes, time, resources and love,” Estrella said in a written announcement. “The Dobsons are especially thankful for their church ohana, family and friends, who continue to lift and carry them through this dreadful ordeal.”

Estrella said the family is extremely grateful to all emergency responders “who tirelessly continued to search, day and night, while also placing themselves in danger in the perilous ocean conditions here at Makapuu.”

Dobson was reported as being swept off a rocky ledge in an area with tide pools on the eastern side of the cove, and then briefly seen 100 feet from shore shortly thereafter.

“Malik’s genuine kindness, loyalty, contagious smile and thoughtful respect for others made him special and endearing to everyone who knew him,” Estrella said. “We are totally devastated from our sudden and tragic loss; nevertheless, his loving and radiant spirit will continue to shine in all of us. We continue to hope and pray that he will be found.”