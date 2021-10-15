comscore Editorial: Move back as sea moves forward | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Move back as sea moves forward

  • Today
  • Updated 6:12 p.m.

‘If we desire beaches on the North Shore, we are going to have to get out of the way” — the most pointed quote of the week, from Dolan Eversole, a coastal geologist with the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Reduce water loss from Maui streams

Scroll Up