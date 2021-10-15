comscore Rearview Mirror: Hawaiian Electric, other local companies reach milestones | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Hawaiian Electric, other local companies reach milestones

  By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
  • HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC PHOTO In the 1930s Hawaiian Electric’s King Street headquarters wasn’t hemmed in by high-rises, as it largely is today. King Street traffic was two-way back then, and the parking lot that’s now in front of the post office was not there at the time.

  • COURTESY LEX BRODIE Lex Brodie, third from right, stands with the crew at his new Windward City Shopping Center gas station in 1961. His company is 60 this year. Nisshodo Candy, left, sells some of the best mochi on Oahu. It is 100 years old this year.

I wrote two columns earlier this year about companies that are having significant anniversaries this year. I think it’s important to celebrate the people and organizations that have been able to serve the residents of the state for so many years. Read more

