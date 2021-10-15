Rearview Mirror: Hawaiian Electric, other local companies reach milestones
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 11:32 p.m.
In the 1930s Hawaiian Electric’s King Street headquarters wasn’t hemmed in by high-rises, as it largely is today. King Street traffic was two-way back then, and the parking lot that’s now in front of the post office was not there at the time.
Lex Brodie, third from right, stands with the crew at his new Windward City Shopping Center gas station in 1961. His company is 60 this year. Nisshodo Candy, left, sells some of the best mochi on Oahu. It is 100 years old this year.