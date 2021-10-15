Hawaii Beat | Sports Kelton Cheney scores twice in loss for Chaminade By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:38 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kelton Cheney’s two goals were not enough to lead the Chaminade men’s soccer team to a win on Thursday at Saint Louis field, falling 5-2 to Concordia. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kelton Cheney’s two goals were not enough to lead the Chaminade men’s soccer team to a win on Thursday at Saint Louis field, falling 5-2 to Concordia. The multi-goal effort was a noteworthy one for Cheney, who became the first player in program history with two career multi-goal games. Both of Cheney’s goals came in the second half for Chaminade (2-5, 0-3 PacWest). Elijah Amadin scored three goals for Concordia (4-4-1, 2-0 PacWest). >> On the women’s side, the Silverswords also lost to Concordia, falling 2-0 at Saint Louis field. Randi Fontes had three attempts for the Silverswords (3-4, 1-2 PacWest). Layla Comeaux and Carmany Jones each had a goal for the Eagles (3-3-2, 2-0 PacWest). HPU volleyball snaps losing streak The Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team ended its six-match skid on Thursday, sweeping Holy Names 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 at The Shark Tank. Ella Dotson led the Sharks (3-14, 2-7 PacWest), tallying 19 kills to go with 13 digs. Lauren Sera led the Hawks (5-13, 2-8) with 13 kills and 15 digs. Previous Story University of Hawaii basketball team guards point to unity as their source of strength