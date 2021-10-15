Kelton Cheney scores twice in loss for Chaminade

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kelton Cheney’s two goals were not enough to lead the Chaminade men’s soccer team to a win on Thursday at Saint Louis field, falling 5-2 to Concordia.

The multi-goal effort was a noteworthy one for Cheney, who became the first player in program history with two career multi-goal games.

Both of Cheney’s goals came in the second half for Chaminade (2-5, 0-3 PacWest). Elijah Amadin scored three goals for Concordia (4-4-1, 2-0 PacWest).

>> On the women’s side, the Silverswords also lost to Concordia, falling 2-0 at Saint Louis field. Randi Fontes had three attempts for the Silverswords (3-4, 1-2 PacWest). Layla Comeaux and Carmany Jones each had a goal for the Eagles (3-3-2, 2-0 PacWest).

HPU volleyball snaps losing streak

The Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball team ended its six-match skid on Thursday, sweeping Holy Names 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 at The Shark Tank.

Ella Dotson led the Sharks (3-14, 2-7 PacWest), tallying 19 kills to go with 13 digs. Lauren Sera led the Hawks (5-13, 2-8) with 13 kills and 15 digs.