CALENDAR

Today

FOOTBALL

ILH: Pac-Five vs. Saint Louis I-AA, 5 p.m., at Aloha Stadium; Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

OIA Open division: Waianae at Mililani, Kahuku at Kapolei, Farrington at Campbell; varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. JV game.

OIA Division I: Roosevelt at Waipahu, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. JV game; Aiea at Kailua, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. JV game.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Pearl City, varsity begins 25 minutes after 5 p.m. JV game.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Dominican vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym.

ILH girls Division II: ‘Iolani at at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Maryknoll, 6 p.m. University at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School: HPU Invitational, 8:30 a.m., at Hawaii Loa Campus.

FOOTBALL

OIA Division II: Waialua vs. McKinley, 3 p.m., at Roosevelt; Kalani at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.; Radford vs. Kaimuki, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. JV game.

KAYAKING

ILH: Sprint, 9 a.m., at Ala Wai.

SOCCER

PacWest men: Biola vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m., at Saint Louis field; Concordia-Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

PacWest women: Biola vs. Chaminade, noon, at Saint Louis field; Concordia-Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Dominican at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank; Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at Vulcan gym.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division II: Tournament—Third place (teams TBA), 10 a.m., at Kamehameha; Championship (teams TBA), 11 a.m., at Kamehameha.

Sunday

No local sporting events scheduled

Water Polo

ILH Boys

Punahou 10, Mid-Pacific 4

Goal-Scorers — MPI: Aiden Morris, Kahikina Kukea-Shultz, Kama Higa, Jaime Bhattacharyya. PUN: Stryker Scales 4, Noa Clark 2, Connon Weldon, Matai Loveman, Ethan Nagasako, Emile Labrador.

Kamehameha 9, ‘Iolani 5

Goal-Scorers — IOL: Kai Kennedy 2, Kenjiro Otake, Reef Hangai, Luke Tobin. KSK: Hayden Chong Tim 2, Akahai Hudgens 2, Nash Brandon, Ezekiel Fernandez, Keale Gonda-Fukumitsu, Tate Hirayama, Liam Meza.

Volleyball

ILH Girls

Division III

St. Andrew’s def. Island Pacific 25-10,

25-16, 25-11

Bowling

ILH Girls

Mid Pacific 2, Sacred Hearts 1

‘Iolani 3, Island Pacific 0

Hanalani 3, Hawaii Baptist 0

Maryknoll 3, Pacific Buddhist/Priory 0

Punahou 2, Damien 1

High Game / Series

MPI: Caitlyn Chang 180 / 487; SHA: Layla Remiticado 168 / Maliaui’lani Hiapo 415; IOL: Carianne Takeuchi 208 / 542; IPA: Kristin Chun 151 / 408; HAN: Lorelai Mayka Ramos 177 / Angela Phillipa 471; HBA: Jaylynn Sasano 182 / 511; MRYK: Madelin Agustin 155 / Melody Mortimer 410; PBA/SA: Ava Barclay 132 / Riley Jose 379; DMS: Ariana Tyler 156 / 387; PUN: Harley Ceberano 183 / 432