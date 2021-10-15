Hawaii sweeps Cal Poly in Big West women’s volleyball

Hawaii is tied atop the Big West women’s volleyball standings after a sweep of Cal Poly tonight. The Wahine beat the Mustangs 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

UH is 7-0 in the Big West and 10-5 overall. Cal Poly fell to 6-2 and 8-11.

With their 18th consecutive conference victory going back to 2019, the Wahine are tied with UC Santa Barbara for first in the league.

Amber Igiede filled the stat sheet for Hawaii with 13 kills, 6 blocks, 7 digs and a service ace. Igiede’s final kill was for match point and was originally called a net violation against UH before a challenge review reversed the call.

Cal Poly is the last Big West team to beat Hawaii, with a sweep on Oct. 11, 2019. (There was no season in 2020 due to the pandemic.)

All three sets tonight were close most of the way.

The Mustangs stayed within striking distance the entire first set, until UH scored the final three points on two kills by Skyler Williams and a double-contact error by the Mustangs. Brooke Van Sickle and Igiede each notched five kills in the set.

Cal Poly took its first lead of the second set at 9-8 on an ace by Peyton Dueck. The Wahine regained the lead at 13-12 on Igiede’s kill, which was part of a 6-1 sequence that also included three blocks by Igiede and ended with UH ahead 16-12.

Tommi Stockham led the Mustangs with 10 kills. Van Sickle added 10 for the Wahine, along with 10 digs.

The Wahine host Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday.