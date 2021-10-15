University of Hawaii lineman Eliki Tanuvasa is back where he belongs after family scare

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Offensive lineman Eliki Tanuvasa’s easiest decision was to walk away.

During winter break in December 2018, Tanuvasa opted to withdraw from Eastern Illinois — the only school to offer him a Division I football scholarship as a Saint Louis School senior — to help take care of his father. Eric Tanuvasa, a police officer, was suffering from a muscular disorder that led to several hospital stays and required 24-hour attention,

“My dad got sick when I was away,” Tanuvasa said. “It was better to come home and help contribute to my family, and really take care of my family, and be the next man up to help my family back home.”

Tanuvasa made the move with the intent — but not guarantee— of joining the Hawaii football team.

In April 2019, Tanuvasa received clearance to become a Rainbow Warrior. That summer, the NCAA granted a special-circumstance waiver that allowed Tanuvasa to play during the 2019 season without redshirting, a usual requirement at the time for players transferring between Division I programs.

Two years later, Tanuvasa said, his father is “doing great. Full recovery, back at work. It’s really been a blessing. We went through some hard times when I was away. My mom and sister really had to step up and take care of my dad. I was not aware of what was going on when I was away until I actually came back home. He’s doing so great now.”

On reflection, Tanuvasa might have eventually moved back to Hawaii even without the family situation. In his only semester at Eastern Illinois, Tanuvasa was named to the 2018 FCS All-Freshman third team as a center. He did not allow a sack that season.

“It felt like the right thing to do,” Tanuvasa said of initially committing to Eastern Illinois. “As soon as I got on that plane (to the Midwest), I really, really missed home. I felt I missed out on an opportunity to stay home and be able to play with my fellow (Saint Louis) brothers who came to UH. I think eventually I would have wanted to come back home, for sure.”

Tanuvasa was a three-year starter for the Crusaders. He was the center for quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa in 2016 and Chevan Cordeiro in 2017. Tanuvasa was named to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s 2017 All-State first team as a senior.

At UH, Tanuvasa played in three games in 2019 and eventually was awarded a redshirt year. Last year, he played in all nine games on special teams. This spring, he practiced as the No. 1 center. In training camp, he was the top backup to Kohl Levao, who claimed the center’s job. After Solo Vaipulu was injured against Oregon State, Tanuvasa was promoted to the starting unit — as the right guard.

“I think it was more of a game-day decision, on-the-moment decision,” Tanuvasa said of playing guard instead of center. “It’s pretty funny. I didn’t really get too many reps at guard the last couple years since, like, my freshman year of high school. My name just got called. It was a good thing playing center. I got to know a lot of the plays. … It was a little natural to go (to guard).”

In 271 snaps, Tanuvasa has not allowed a sack nor a hit on quarterbacks Cordeiro and Brayden Schager.

“Me being a walk-on still, I have to be ready at all times,” Tanuvasa said.