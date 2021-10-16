comscore Exemptions to Hawaii’s COVID mandate end at state facilities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Exemptions to Hawaii’s COVID mandate end at state facilities

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The state is no longer granting COVID-19 mandate exemptions to contractors and visitors at state facilities. Above, Clement Mahiai received a COVID-19 shot Friday from nurse Brian Hartmus at a corona­virus vaccine clinic at the Papakolea Community Center. The event was hosted by Kaiser Permanente Hawaii and was open to the public.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Harold Ah Yat received a COVID-19 shot Friday from Dr. Fatema Merchant at a coronavirus vaccine clinic at the Papakolea Community Center.

The state is not granting any more exemptions to Gov. David Ige’s order requiring contractors and visitors at state facilities and properties to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or testing status prior to entry. Read more

