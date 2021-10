CALENDAR

TODAY

FOOTBALL

OIA Division II: Waialua vs. McKinley, 3 p.m., at Roosevelt; Kalani at Kaiser, 6:30 p.m.; Radford vs. Kaimuki, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. JV game.

KAYAKING

ILH: Sprint, 9 a.m., at Ala Wai.

SOCCER

PacWest men: Biola vs. Chaminade, 2:30 p.m., at Saint Louis field; Concordia-Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

PacWest women: Biola vs. Chaminade, noon, at Saint Louis field; Concordia-Irvine vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: CSU Bakersfield at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Dominican at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank; Holy Names at Hawaii Hilo, 7 p.m., at Vulcan gym.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division II: Tournament—Third place (teams TBA), 10 a.m., at Kamehameha; Championship (teams TBA), 11 a.m., at Kamehameha.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

VOLLEYBALL

Varsity girls

ILH Division II

Maryknoll def. Sacred Hearts 25-22, 25-18, 25-22

Hawaii Baptist def. ‘Iolani I-AA 25-8, 25-15, 25-7

Also

Hana def. Lanai 20-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-12

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hawaii Prep 25-18, 25-17, 25-23

OIA

Thursday

Varsity girls

Castle def. Kaiser 25-20, 25-23, 15-25, 25-19

White Division

Kaiser def. Castle 21-10, 21-12

Junior varsity girls

Kaiser def. Castle 21-20, 21-18

BOWLING

ILH

Varsity boys

‘Iolani 3, Hanalani 0

Hawaii Baptist 3, Damien 0

Kamehameha 3, Punahou 0

Saint Louis 3, Island Pacific 0

Maryknoll 2, Mid-Pacific 1

High game/series—Iol: Connor Miyake 222/574. Han: Todd Dumlao 179/472. DMS: Caleb Ceberano 179/470. HBA: Justin Sumiye 227/598. Pun: Blaise Nomitsu 205/546. KS: Noah Akiona 224/647. IPA: Jett Taaca 154/425. StL: Andrew Cashman 215/556. Mryk: Carson Chiu 211/584. MPI: Hadley Yoshimune 152/Jordan Iampitelli 403.

Junior varsity boys

‘Iolani 3, Hanalani 0

Hawaii Baptist 3, Damien 0

Kamehameha 3, Punahou-Blue 0