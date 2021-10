Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific announced that spectators will be welcomed to athletic events starting with today’s men’s and women’s soccer games hosting Concordia Irvine at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Read more

Following the City and County of Honolulu guidelines, up to 1,000 spectators or 50% capacity, whichever is smaller, will be allowed to attend at venues that have outdoor seating.

For indoor seated venues such as the Shark Tank, the seating design will limit spectators to 200 people or 50% capacity beginning Wednesday.

Spectators must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and must provide their vaccination card along with a photo identification upon entry.

Attendees must wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing within the facility.

Only water can be be consumed at the events; other beverages and food are not permitted.

Chaminade women sweep Dominican

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team defeated Dominican 25-15, 25-22, 25-11 at McCabe Gym on Friday.

Pe‘a Brooklen had 10 kills and two aces to help lift the Silverswords (18-4, 8-2 PacWest). Kianna Pelton led the Penguins (1-16, 1-7) with seven kills.

Chaminade hosts Hawaii Pacific next Wednesday at McCabe Gym.