Hawaii records 6 new coronavirus-related deaths, 144 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported six new coronavirus-related deaths and 144 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 872 fatalities and 82,394 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 654 fatalities on Oahu, 91 on Maui, 112 on Hawaii island, nine on Kauai, one on Molokai and five Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 724,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 44.9 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 76 new cases on Oahu, eight on Maui, 39 on Hawaii island, 11 on Kauai, one on Lanai and nine Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 56,948 on Oahu, 9,346 on Maui, 10,684 in Hawaii County, 2,476 on Kauai, 141 on Lanai and 237 on Molokai. There are also 2,562 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 2,051 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased by 157 today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 4,587 have required hospitalizations, with 12 new hospitalizations reported today.

Twenty-two hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 4,565 hospitalizations within the state, 3,608 have been on Oahu, 515 on Maui, 368 on the Big Island, 64 on Kauai, five on Lanai and five on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 95 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with 30 in intensive care units and 20 on ventilators.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 69 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.8%, state health officials said today.