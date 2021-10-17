Honolulu firefighters rescue woman pinned in overturned vehicle after Kapolei crash

Honolulu firefighters this morning rescued a woman who was pinned inside her overturned vehicle following a single vehicle crash in Kapolei.
The Honolulu Fire Department sent four units with more than a dozen firefighters to the intersection of Renton Road and Kapolei Parkway after receiving a 911 call at 7:10 a.m.
Upon arrival six minutes later, the first HFD unit discovered a vehicle had flipped at the intersection and its operator was still inside.
After stabilizing the vehicle, firefighters used a reciprocating saw to gain access its passenger side and quickly extricated the female driver.
Honolulu Emergency Services was also at the scene and took over primary care at 7:25 a.m. in order to provide additional treatment and transport to a local hospital.
HFD said no other injuries were reported.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.