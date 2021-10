Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 23

6:40 p.m. today

Donghui overhears Jungae worrying about Seongjoon. Changsoo’s discouraged demeanor is noticed by Heesook. Hyunwoo questions Seongjoon about his childhood before he was adopted.

Episode 24

7:45 p.m. today

Mijoo becomes furious when Seongjoon tells her the screenwriter he had chosen was Donghui. Seongjoon asks Hyunwoo about Sangwoo. Hyunwoo tells him Sangwoo is his brother. Gwiboon runs into Gwangjin.

“Lovers of the Red Sky”

Episode 7

7:45 p.m. Monday

Cheon-ki won the competition but failed to secure her father’s medicine. Yang-myeong gifts her the medicine as promised and asks her to join the Painting Bureau. Cheon-ki visits Ha Ram, her savior and her father’s savior, and tells him that she’ll respect his desire not to be recognized.

Episode 8

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

It is Cheon-ki’s first day at the Painting Bureau, where she is commissioned with a top-secret task of great importance. She sees the fire-damaged royal portrait that her father painted. Ha Ram, who also saw it, suddenly goes into a painful convulsion.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 29-30

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Hwa-kyung sees the DNA test results. Myung-jun asks her to keep the secret. Yeon-hee becomes furious after finding out the results. Myung-­jun sees Chairman Oh’s collapse as an opportunity.

Episodes 31-32

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Kwon warns Myung-jun not to go against the dragon. Chairman Oh instructs Kwon to look into Jang Hyun-sook. Woo-jung goes to see her real father. Yong-shim finds out Jang Hyun-sook’s identity and asks Chang-soo why she showed up after 30 years. Hwa-kyung investigates how the DNA test was switched.

“One the Woman”

Episode 3

7:55 p.m. Friday

After the fiasco at the church, Sung-hye takes advantage of the negative rumors about Mi-na to call a shareholders’ meeting. Yumin questions her fitness as a successor. Meanwhile, Seung-wook makes up his mind to use Yeon-ju after learning she’s not really Mi-na.

Episode 4

7:55 p.m. Saturday

After learning that she’s actually a gangster, Yeon-ju hides her identity. Meanwhile, she’s at the prosecutor’s office under suspicion of drug use. She finds that she’s smart, quick on her toes, knows the law and is familiar with how the prosecutor’s office works.

