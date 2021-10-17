comscore War birds from Barbers Point find a new home at a California air museum | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

War birds from Barbers Point find a new home at a California air museum

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Jonathan Ho peeked inside a 1942 jeep that had a MI rifle mounted on the dash.

    Jonathan Ho peeked inside a 1942 jeep that had a MI rifle mounted on the dash.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Camrin Menor, left, and Eli Linzi, both from Hawaiian Airlines, planned out the removal of rotors from a Navy SH-60 Seahawk helicopter for transport to Castle Air Museum in California.

    Camrin Menor, left, and Eli Linzi, both from Hawaiian Airlines, planned out the removal of rotors from a Navy SH-60 Seahawk helicopter for transport to Castle Air Museum in California.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Castle Air Museum’s Sam Knaub talked with Pasha Hawaii Project Cargo account executive Jonathan Ho near a WWII era Observation and air ambulance plane.

    Castle Air Museum’s Sam Knaub talked with Pasha Hawaii Project Cargo account executive Jonathan Ho near a WWII era Observation and air ambulance plane.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Castle Air Museum’s Sam Knaub talked with Pasha Hawaii Project Cargo account executive Jonathan Ho near a Marine Corps AH-1W Cobra helicopter at Kalaeloa Airport on Friday.

    Castle Air Museum’s Sam Knaub talked with Pasha Hawaii Project Cargo account executive Jonathan Ho near a Marine Corps AH-1W Cobra helicopter at Kalaeloa Airport on Friday.

Five military aircraft from a defunct museum at the former Barbers Point are destined for California after Hawaiian Airlines technicians and an ocean shipping company volunteered to dismantle and transport the war birds to their new home. Read more

