War birds from Barbers Point find a new home at a California air museum
- By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:32 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jonathan Ho peeked inside a 1942 jeep that had a MI rifle mounted on the dash.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Camrin Menor, left, and Eli Linzi, both from Hawaiian Airlines, planned out the removal of rotors from a Navy SH-60 Seahawk helicopter for transport to Castle Air Museum in California.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Castle Air Museum’s Sam Knaub talked with Pasha Hawaii Project Cargo account executive Jonathan Ho near a WWII era Observation and air ambulance plane.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Castle Air Museum’s Sam Knaub talked with Pasha Hawaii Project Cargo account executive Jonathan Ho near a Marine Corps AH-1W Cobra helicopter at Kalaeloa Airport on Friday.
