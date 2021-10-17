Dave Reardon: Fans eager to return to watch a sport they enjoy — volleyball
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:25 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Moanalua’s Tayli Ikenaga hits against Mililani during the OIA championships in 2019 held at Moanalua. Ikenaga is now the starting libero for the University of Hawaii.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree