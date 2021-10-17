Dave Reardon: Fans eager to return to watch a sport they enjoy — volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Now that the public school kids are finally out there competing in prep sports again, here’s the answer to the question I get asked most about the current state of high school volleyball on Oahu:

Yes, they wear masks while they play.

It’s probably irritating for some of them, but it didn’t interfere with the Moanalua team enjoying its home opener Thursday against Kalani. You could tell the players were smiling while diving for digs, crushing kills and dancing during timeouts.

Of course they wish they could have shared the energy and fun with family and friends in the stands, and even fans with no real connection other than an appreciation for excellent volleyball.

The empty seats at football have been lamented more, but the restrictions forced by the pandemic made me think more about volleyball’s prominent place in our state’s culture.

Volleyball is really our state’s signature team sport (surfing for individuals, of course). Yes, people on the continent are familiar with all kinds of great athletes in various sports produced in the islands, but they also know volleyball is “our” game — when a small state like ours fills out 25% of a U.S. Olympic team’s roster, that tells you something.

Moanalua and visiting Kalani had both won their first matches earlier in the week. The Falcons are gritty, but Moanalua is just too big, deep and talented, and won in three sets Thursday.

Na Menehune is not an apt nickname for this Moanalua team, as it features several very tall hitters who hit very hard. They include 6-foot-2 lefty sophomore Malu Garcia, who oozes raw talent.

But in one of those strange twists brought about by the pandemic, the visiting team’s points were cheered the loudest during this match; Kalani’s JV and Division II players in the gym outnumbered and outshouted those of Moanalua. They were loud and proud, even through their masks.

“Just wait ’til we’re allowed to have fans next week,” Moanalua athletic director Joel Kawachi said.

Moanalua is indeed a very spirited school, with a winning tradition in a variety of sports. The 30 banners adorning the gym’s walls include one for a national championship in cheerleading. (By the way, competitive cheer is the only indoor sport where the student-athletes don’t have to wear masks while competing.)

There are some important things for people to know if they want to attend Oahu Interscholastic Association sports events when it’s allowed starting Wednesday. It’s not like you and the family can just jump in the car and go to the game.

1. Tickets must be purchased online at spicket.events/oahu (no student activity passes, no ticket sales at the door).

2. Spectators must show proof of full vaccination and ID upon arrival. (Since full vaccination is required, no children under age 12).

3. Masks must be worn, except when drinking water, which is the only food or beverage allowed.

4. Spectators can only be in groups of up to 10 indoors and 25 at outdoor events. There must be at least 6 feet between groups of different households/living units.

5. Fans cannot “socialize before or after the scheduled event.” Whoever wrote that should have added “at the site of the activity.”

Yeah, that’s all a lot of humbug, but it’s the world we live in, at least for now. There are going to be re-opening pains for everyone.

The private-school Interscholastic League of Honolulu seemed privileged because it got back into competition much earlier than the public-school Oahu Interscholastic Association. It’s not fair, but that’s just how it is because the ILH doesn’t have to adhere to the rules of the state Department of Education like the public schools do.

This is one of those situations where it’s good to remember that the OIA’s responsibility is for a much larger number of kids than the ILH, and hence, there’s a lot more bureaucracy-caused inertia. Again, no one’s fault; blame the system.

Things haven’t been perfectly normal for the ILH, either. Most recently, there’s been some concern about a rule that allows a maximum of two invited spectators per student-athlete. Some parents fear that won’t be loosened up to something more like the OIA guidelines listed above, which are in line with the recent relaxing of the city and state mandates.

Those fears are hopefully unfounded, as people involved in league policy-making told me they’ll be looking at adjusting the rule in time for the last few regular-season matches.

As for University of Hawaii volleyball, we all know fans are eager to get through those turnstiles and watch the Wahine in person; that starts with the next home match, Oct. 29 against UC Davis.

UH fans have already missed a national championship won by the men’s team last spring. Now, the women have a 19-match conference winning streak and lead the Big West after Saturday’s victory over Cal State Bakersfield.

Even though it will be done in stages and many fans will have to wait, Rainbows senior Amber Igiede said spectators at the final six regular-season home matches will make a good thing even better.

“We had to create energy without the fans,” she said. “When the fans come it will be like 10 times better.”