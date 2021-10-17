Hawaii women’s volleyball team rallies, then rolls past Cal State Bakersfield
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle hit against Cal State Bakersfield’s Hana Makonova and Seleisa Elisaia.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Amber Igiede put up a block against Cal State Bakersfield’s Brooke Boiseau.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree