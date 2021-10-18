Washington State fires former Hawaii football coach Nick Rolovich over COVID-19 vaccine refusal

Washington State University and former University of Hawaii football coach Nick Rolovich was fired today as coach of the Cougars over his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

He was fired for cause, as were all his unvaccinated assistant coaches, according to multiple media reports.

WSU athletic director Pat Chun is scheduled to hold a meeting with Cougar football players during which he will tell them the school is releasing Rolovich.

A decree signed by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee requires state employees to be fully vaccinated — or receive an exemption — by today.

Rolovich, 42, was in the second year of a five-year contract that pays him $3 million per year before incentives. He was the highest paid state employee and his refusal to be vaccinated was in defiance of the governor’s mandate.

Rolovich was the only unvaccinated coach in the Pac-12 Conference, and the only coach who did not attend the conference’s media day in July, attending via Zoom instead.

Despite the controversy, the Cougars earned a victory over Stanford on Saturday. Rolovich said after the game, “I’m going to come to work tomorrow and get ready for BYU. This is not in my hands.”

Rolovich holds a UH record by throwing for eight touchdown passes in a stunning 72-45 win over nationally ranked BYU in December 2001.

He was the head coach at UH four seasons before departing for WSU. At UH, Rolovich led the Warriors to a 28-27 record and three bowl games, including the program’s first 10-win season in 2019 since 2010.

When Inslee announced in August that state employees had to be vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exemption — Rolovich has reportedly applied for a religious exemption — to keep their jobs, Rolovich remained resolute.

When Kirk Schulz, the university’s president, required that students be vaccinated before they could register for spring classes or that fans would need to have proof of vaccination or a negative virus test to attend home games, Rolovich’s position stood in even starker relief.

“It certainly skews the perception of our message,” Schulz said in an interview with the New York Times a few weeks ago. “At most universities, people pay attention to what the university president, the football coach, the basketball coach and the athletic director have to say — that’s just the reality. People look at them for leadership because they’re highly visible and highly compensated. It doesn’t help when you have people who are contrary to the direction we’re going.”

Rolovich’s is one of 437 requests for a religious exemption by university employees, 98 of which had been granted as of Friday.