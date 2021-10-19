Motorcyclist killed in Hilo traffic collision

Hawaii island police are investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a motorcyclist and a Kia sedan that occurred Monday in the area of Saddle Road and Kaumana Drive in Hilo.

Police responded to a 6:30 p.m. traffic collision and determined that a 2014 Honda Grom motorcycle was traveling east (downhill) on Kaumana Drive approaching the Saddle Road intersection on a wet roadway. The motorcyclist crossed Kaumana Drive from the eastbound lane into the westbound gravel shoulder, causing the motorcycle to lose control and fall, coming to rest in the intersection on Saddle Road.

A woman driving a 2020 Kia sedan traveling west on Saddle Road swerved to the left to avoid the motorcycle, which was located in its lane, and subsequently struck the motorcyclist who was laying in the middle of the roadway. At the time of the collision the roads were wet, the area was dark, and it was raining.

The male operator of the motorcycle was found unresponsive in the middle of the roadway. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police investigating the traffic collision have determined that speed and wet road conditions are factors in the investigation. The operator of the motorcycle did not have a helmet on at the time of the collision and was wearing a black hoodie. Police have not determined if alcohol and/or drugs are factors at this time.

The name of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending positive identification and the notification of next of kin.

The female driver of the Kia sedan did not receive any injuries as a result of the traffic collision.

This is the 21st fatal traffic collision of 2021 compared to 13 fatal traffic collisions during this same time period last year.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation which is pending. Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has information to contact Officer Blayne Matsui at 961-2339 or via email Blayne.Matsui@HawaiiCounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.