Meet me upstairs
- By Nadine Kam
Today
- Updated 2:37 p.m.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Keeping things fresh One of Upstairs restaurant's collaborators is Sushi Sho, which offers its bara chirashi bowl ($35).
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Yakitori Hachibei's torimomo is a savory jidori chicken thigh coated in spices and roasted in chicken oil. One of the must-trys at the newly opened Upstairs restaurant.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Juicy L.A.-style kalbi ($24) is another favorite at Upstairs. This marinated beef short rib is served with green onions, sesame seeds and a side of kimchi.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Another of Yakitori Hachibei's collaboration dishes is its chicken ramen ($15) that comes with condiments of ginger, nori and yuzukosho.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
From the Upstairs kitchen comes spaghetti pomodoro ($15)
