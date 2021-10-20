comscore Meet me upstairs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Meet me upstairs

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 2:37 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Keeping things fresh One of Upstairs restaurant's collaborators is Sushi Sho, which offers its bara chirashi bowl ($35).

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Yakitori Hachibei's torimomo is a savory jidori chicken thigh coated in spices and roasted in chicken oil. One of the must-trys at the newly opened Upstairs restaurant.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Juicy L.A.-style kalbi ($24) is another favorite at Upstairs. This marinated beef short rib is served with green onions, sesame seeds and a side of kimchi.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Another of Yakitori Hachibei's collaboration dishes is its chicken ramen ($15) that comes with condiments of ginger, nori and yuzukosho.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    From the Upstairs kitchen comes spaghetti pomodoro ($15)

Collaboration has helped budding restaurateurs stay afloat during the pandemic, mostly through the sharing of underutilized kitchen spaces. Read more

