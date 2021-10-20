The Pearl at LCC welcomes the public

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Pearl, a student-staffed restaurant at Leeward Community College, announces that it will hold dine-in lunch service for the public from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 3- Dec. 2. Read more

The Pearl, a student-staffed restaurant at Leeward Community College, announces that it will hold dine-in lunch service for the public from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 3- Dec. 2. Fine-dining food items can be ordered individually, or a complete meal can be purchased for a prix fixe cost per person.

The Nov. 3-12 menu includes a choice of entrées like braised honey mustard short ribs or hibachi teriyaki salmon, with a dessert of ube crème brulee. In addition, the Nov. 17-19 lineup offers a selection of entrées like Danish pork belly or steamed branzino, with a sweet ending of chocolate and butter mochi parfait.

Starters for meals typically include soup, salads and sandwiches. Sample menu items feature Mari’s Garden of Jewels, avocado toast and the bisque of the day.

Meanwhile, student menu week, to be held Dec. 1-2, allows students to create all of their own dishes under the supervision of instructor chef Christopher Garnier.

In compliance with city regulations, safety procedures are in place, including the requirement for guests to be fully vaccinated and fill out a health questionnaire. They must also wear a mask, have their temperatures checked and use an online app to enter campus.

However, restaurant staff and instructors note that the friendly atmosphere and fine-dining cuisine of the longtime establishment are still the same. The Pearl has been on campus for more than 30 years, according to room operations class lecturer Jaylene Duarte. Because it focuses on education first and operating a restaurant second, prices are affordable.

“We teach the students the highest level of service,” Duarte explains.

Student Kaleb Molina, an 18-year-old Leeward CC culinary arts student who works at The Pearl, says he loves cooking.

“I’m outgoing, so I found that hospitality was the business for me,” shares Molina. “It’s about the passion behind making people happy.”

Call 808-455-0475 to make reservations and visit www.leeward.hawaii.edu/thepearl for the full menu and safety requirements.

Cheers to that

The Art of Beer, a Wikio Cast Production, launched Oct. 19 on Hawaii’s KKAI Channel 50. This new program will explore the world of Hawaii’s craft brewers, bar and brewery owners, mixologists and more.

The first show features guest Dustin Gomes of Maui Brewing Co. Future episodes will feature chef Lee Anne Wong and Emmy Award-winning producer and TV host Lanai Tabura, as well as leading brands like Beer Lab HI, Hana Koa Brewing Co., Kona Brewing Co. and Honolulu Beerworks.

Missed the debut? Don’t worry — new shows will air each Tuesday on KKAI Channel 50 (Spectrum, Hawaiian Telcom, DirectTV and Dish Network/High Definition Channel 1050) at 9 p.m., with subsequent re-airings during the week. Extended versions will also be available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google.

This deal is ‘pho’ real

Da Best Pho Vietnamese Noodle House & BBQ, which specializes in authentic, healthy and affordable Vietnamese cuisine, opens today at Market City Shopping Center (2919 Kapiolani Blvd.). From Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, to celebrate its grand opening, the restaurant will be offering a free dessert with every purchase. Customers can also enter to win two $25 gift certificates to Da Best Pho (no purchase necessary).

Da Best Pho’s extensive menu features a tasty array of appetizers, salads, banh mi, pho, pan-fried soft or crispy egg noodle dishes, rice plates, and a variety of vegetarian dishes, all made from traditional family recipes that have been perfected throughout the years.

“Join us at Da Best Pho and let us fill your tummies with authentic, delicious Vietnamese food,” says restaurant manager Diana Doan. “Whether you’re an adventurous or timid eater, you’ll find lots of dishes on the menu to satisfy your taste buds, or we can customize the dishes for you.”

For more information, call 808-376-0800 or visit dabestphohi.com.