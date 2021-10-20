comscore The Pearl at LCC welcomes the public | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Quick Bites

The Pearl at LCC welcomes the public

  • By Don Robbins
  • Today
  • Updated 2:54 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY LEEWARD COMMUNITY COLLEGE

    Danish pork belly ($17) offered Nov. 17-19

  • PHOTO COURTESY LEEWARD COMMUNITY COLLEGE

    Steamed branzino ($19) served Nov. 17-19

  • PHOTO COURTESY WIKIO CAST PRODUCTION
  • PHOTO COURTESY DA BEST PHO

The Pearl, a student-staffed restaurant at Leeward Community College, announces that it will hold dine-in lunch service for the public from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 3- Dec. 2. Read more

A simple and satisfying dessert staple

