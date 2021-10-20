Nearly 2 dozen gambling machines, cash seized in raid of illegal Waianae game room

Honolulu police seized nearly two dozen gambling machines and cash during a raid at an illegal game room in Waianae Tuesday.
Officers of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at the game room with the assistance of the Narcotics/Vice and Specialized Services Divisions sometime before 4:40 p.m.
Police also arrested a 43-year-old man at 87-264 Hakimo Road for investigation of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of gambling devices. He was released after posting $200 bail.
To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice Division’s 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.
