Nick Rolovich deserved to be fired (“Washington State fires former Hawaii football coach Nick Rolovich over COVID-19 vaccine refusal,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Oct. 18).

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, WSU President Kirk Schulz and athletic director Pat Chun deserve praise for standing up against ignorance, stubbornness and selfishness.

Rolovich put his own selfish, self-centered, misinformed, unscientific personal views above the interests of not only his players, his school and alumni but also everyone to whom he risked spreading COVID-19, and to his loyal following who were misguided to refuse vaccinations themselves.

He undermined the efforts of public health advocates to defeat the pandemic and deserves our condemnation.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

Government can’t manage huge programs

The push for a $3.5 trillion spending orgy for the Build Back Better plan is frightful because it will depend on believing that the government knows what it’s doing.

Feckless establishment Republicans and progressive Democrats have been ignoring spending guardrails up to this time. They are fine with gambling away the future welfare of our grandkids.

Now we are led by President Joe Biden, who has been lying and purposefully distorting truths about Afghanistan, the border, education, economy and inflation, crime, and more. He is vindictive and of mediocre aptitude and appears to be directed by a cabal of career politicians with similar traits, including poor instincts and no common sense.

The dangers of waking up some day to financial and social collapse grows steadily. Those who have not been paying attention will then wonder how this all could have happened.

Welcome to Barack Obama’s goal of “fundamentally transforming the United States.”

John Fernie

Kailua

Don’t let Manchin gut clean-energy provisions

The New York Times reported that the Senate is considering dropping the clean-energy portion of the budget reconciliation package to win over U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. This should be a deal breaker for Hawaii U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, as well as our House members.

This may be the last chance to enact serious climate change legislation before it is too late to avoid some of the worst effects coming at us. Trading off the future of the planet for the short-term gains of a few thousand coal jobs or other benefits to coal interests makes no sense at all.

Do whatever it takes to get around or over Manchin’s crazy stand. Put some benefits for coal interests and/or West Virginia in the package. But don’t agree to this irrational compromise of our children’s futures.

James Richardson

Waialua

Delegation promises to bring home the pork

Welcome home to our congressional delegation, and thanks for your work in Washington, D.C.

I read their articles in the Sunday newspaper with interest, and I think I understand. They are saying, “We are coming home with the pork!” (“Where Hawaii stands,” Star-Advertiser, Insight, Island Voices, Oct. 17). So members of Congress must have been working hard this term devising new ways to get pork, since they no longer get their share according to seniority (think former U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye).

Curtis Wheeler

Waikiki

Won’t fly on unmanned passenger airplanes

The letter by Barney Wilson, “Pilotless planes could be in our travel future” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 14), forgets one important thing: An autopilot can’t die.

I feel much better with a real live flight crew whose survival, like the passengers’, depends on the plane surviving the flight intact. The pilots will be very motivated to do the best they can in any situation to land safely.

Wilson refers to “autonomous cars.” How is the safety record for those going? I would never trust my life to any “unmanned” vehicle that is traveling for any large distance. I don’t have fear-of-flying issues; in fact, I really enjoy flying. However, if it comes to pilotless planes, I will start walking or driving.

John V. Hoover

Kailua

UH fans should keep litter off football field

Here’s hoping that the return of University of Hawaii football fans to the stands will not mean the return of fans littering the field with ugly confetti, apparently to celebrate, using paper litter. Not a good image for us. Cleanup has costs also.

Jim Killett

Lahaina

Why doesn’t stadium plan have a timeline?

Your article said, “Residential and commercial construction on state land around Aloha Stadium could begin in late 2022 or early 2023 without a projected timetable for replacing the … facility” (“New community around stadium could start to rise in about a year,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 13).

Let that sink in for just a moment. No plan. Not even a timeline. Wow. Have we not learned anything from rail? Nothing at all? Just get started; no need for a clearly defined and funded endpoint.

I guess we can always keep raising the transient accommodations tax, or maybe the general excise tax, or something. Whatever.

Brendon Hanna

Manoa

