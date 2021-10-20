One goal seals victory for UH Hilo women’s soccer team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In front of fans for the first time this year, the University of Hawaii at Hilo women’s soccer team needed just one score to outlast the visiting Concordia Irvine Eagles in a defensive 1-0 victory on Tuesday in Hilo. Read more

In front of fans for the first time this year, the University of Hawaii at Hilo women’s soccer team needed just one score to outlast the visiting Concordia Irvine Eagles in a defensive 1-0 victory on Tuesday in Hilo.

With the defenses and keepers firing on all cylinders, the Vulcans (8-3, 5-1 PacWest) and Eagles (3-4-3, 2-1-1) battled to a 0-0 first-half draw. The second half proved to be a similarly defense-heavy affair, until UHH’s Christina Kanellou volleyed a well-placed pass in the 77th minute from teammate Daelenn Tokunaga past the Eagles’ keeper and into the goal for what later proved to be the winning-score.

UH Hilo outshot Concordia-Irvine 13-5, but held a slim 3-2 shots on goal advantage. Keeper Viviana Poli recorded her third shutout of the season, making two saves for the Vulcans.

A five-game homestand to end the season rolls on for UH Hilo, with Biola coming to town to take on the Vulcans on Thursday at noon.

Vulcans survive second-half barrage

The University of Hawaii at Hilo men’s soccer survived a second-half offensive surge by Concordia Irvine to collect a 2-1 victory in front of fans for the first time this season on Tuesday in Hilo.

UH Hilo (4-5-1, 2-3-1) outshot Concordia Irvine (4-5-2, 2-1-1) 5-4 in the first half, en route to picking up a pair of goals. Luca Lippert found the back of the net just four minutes into the game on a sliding kick to push a pass from Kalei Tolentino-Perry into goal. Nine minutes later, Alexander Hernandez-Herbach put away a 13th-minute goal off a pass from Henrique Castilho to make it 2-0 before half.

The Eagles did everything possible to make a comeback in the second half, outshooting the Vulcans 7-1 in the final period. CUI managed to claw back a score with an 80th-minute goal.

UH Hilo will host Biola on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the second of five straight home games to close the season.

———

Star-Advertiser staff