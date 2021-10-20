comscore One goal seals victory for UH Hilo women’s soccer team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
One goal seals victory for UH Hilo women’s soccer team

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
In front of fans for the first time this year, the University of Hawaii at Hilo women’s soccer team needed just one score to outlast the visiting Concordia Irvine Eagles in a defensive 1-0 victory on Tuesday in Hilo. Read more

