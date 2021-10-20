Hawaii Grown Notebook: Freshman QB Jayden de Laura leads Washington State to win over Stanford

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

FOOTBALL

>> Tristan Nichols, Saint Louis ’16: The Nevada senior defensive lineman had three tackles for loss and two sacks in a 34-17 win over Hawaii on Saturday.

>> Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis ’20: The Washington State freshman quarterback finished 17-for-30 for 289 yards and three touchdowns without a pick in a 34-31 win over Stanford on Saturday.

>> De’Zhaun Stribling, Kapolei ’20: The Washington State freshman receiver caught a 10-yard touchdown pass and finished with two receptions for 27 yards against the Cardinal.

>> Muelu Iosefa, Mililani ’20: The California sophomore linebacker made 10 tackles with one for loss in a 24-17 loss to Oregon on Friday.

>> Kekaula Kaniho, Kahuku ’17: The Boise State senior safety made six tackles in a 24-17 loss to Air Force on Saturday.

>> Andrew Aleki, Kamehameha ’17: The San Diego State senior linebacker was in on four tackles in a 19-13 double-overtime win over San Jose State on Friday.

>> Seyddrick Lakalaka, Punahou ’17: The San Diego State senior linebacker made three tackles against the Spartans.

>> Cameron Friel, Kailua ’21: The UNLV freshman quarterback was 11-for-21 for 107 yards before getting injured in a 28-24 loss to Utah State on Saturday.

>> Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen, Punahou ’21: The UNLV freshman made three catches for 5 yards against the Aggies.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Punahou ’18: The Princeton junior receiver caught touchdown passes of 30 and 34 yards and finished with 140 receiving yards on six receptions in a 56-42 win over Brown on Saturday. Iosivas has five touchdown catches and is averaging 83.2 receiving yards in five games this season.

>> Ty Apana-Purcell, Mililani ’15: The Portland State senior safety intercepted his first pass in three seasons with the Vikings in a 31-10 win over Idaho State on Saturday.

MEN’S SOCCER

>> Nicholas Shor, Punahou ’19: The UC San Diego goalkeeper made four saves in a 1-0 loss to UC Santa Barbara last Wednesday and added five saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Sacramento State on Saturday. The two matches were Shor’s first two starts of the season and he played every minute.

>> Nicholas Gaston, Mililani ’20: The Pacific Lutheran sophomore goalkeeper made five saves in a 3-2 loss to Willamette (Ore.) on Saturday. Gaston is 7-4 in 11 starts in goal this season with a 0.93 goals allowed average and a .757 save percentage.

>> Zach Aderinto, Kealakehe ’19: The Pacific (Ore.) goalkeeper made five saves in a 3-0 shutout of Whitworth (Wash.) on Sunday. Aderinto was named the Northwest Conference defensive student-athlete of the week on Monday for his efforts, which included a save a on a penalty kick. Aderinto is second in the conference with 52 saves and has a .732 save percentage this season.

>> Noah Edwards, Punahou ’21: The Pacific (Ore.) freshman midfielder notched his team-leading sixth assist of the season on the Boxers’ third goal in the win over the Pirates.

>> Jericho Lara, King Kekaulike ’19: The Pacific (Ore.) junior recorded his first assist of the season in the win over Whitworth (Wash.).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Chai Cortez, Maui ’18: The Oregon senior defensive back notched her team-leading fifth assist of the season in a 3-1 loss to No. 5 Southern California on Thursday.

>> Kaile Halvorsen, Kaiser ’18: The Santa Clara senior forward scored her first goal of the season in the 30th minute of a 2-1 victory over San Francisco on Saturday.

>> Teani Arakawa, King Kekaulike ’21: The South Dakota State freshman midfielder notched her second assist of the season in a 2-0 win over North Dakota on Sunday.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Shaianne Cambra, Kapolei ’19: The Pacific (Ore.) junior setter finished with a match-high 50 assists, 11 digs, three aces and two block assists in a four-set win over Whitman (Wash.) on Friday. Cambra is second in the Northwest Conference averaging 9.28 assists per set.

>> Tate Cadang, Kamehameha ’18: The Whitman (Wash.) senior setter had a team-high 45 assists, 12 digs, two block assists and a kill against the Boxers.

>> Emily Dulaney, Moanalua ’18: The Pacific Lutheran senior setter had a match-high 39 assists, 17 digs, two kills, an ace and a block assist in a four-set win over Willamette (Ore.) on Friday. Dulaney leads the Northwest Conference averaging 9.66 assists per set.

>> Jazz Alston, Waiakea ’18: The Pacific Lutheran senior middle blocker hit .345 with 11 kills and only one error against the Bearcats.

>> Halle Hetzler, Le Jardin ’19: The Pacific Lutheran junior libero had a match-high 24 digs and an ace against Willamette (Ore.). She added 22 digs in a sweep of Lewis & Clark (Ore.) on Saturday and was named the Northwest Conference defensive student-athlete of the week on Monday and leads the league averaging 5.6 digs per set.

>> Torie Takeuchi, ‘Iolani ’20: The Pacific Lutheran sophomore libero had 13 assists and an ace against the Bearcats.

>> Callie Simmonds, Maryknoll ’21: The Pacific Lutheran freshman outside hitter had 12 digs, seven kills, three aces and a block assist against Willamette (Ore.).

>> Hailey Iha, Kauai ’19: The Pacific Lutheran junior middle blocker had four kills, four block assists and three digs against the Bearcats.

>> Emma Porter, Mid-Pacific ’19: The Willamette (Ore.) junior setter posted team highs of 31 assists and 21 digs and added three kills, two aces and a block assist against the Lutes.

>> Dani Queja, Maryknoll ’19: The Willamette (Ore.) junior outside hitter had a team-high 16 kills, 15 digs and two aces against Pacific Lutheran.

>> Shyla Sato, Mid-Pacific ’19: The Willamette (Ore.) junior libero had a team-high 21 digs, eight assists and an ace against the Lutes. Sato is second in the Northwest Conference at 5.37 digs per set.

>> Kela Iwata, Kalani ’18: The Willamette (Ore.) senior defensive specialist had 16 digs against Pacific Lutheran.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser; To submit an athlete for publication, email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.