Hawaii Grown Notebook: Freshman QB Jayden de Laura leads Washington State to win over Stanford
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:19 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oregon running back Travis Dye is tackled by California linebacker Muelu Iosefa on Friday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington State wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling secures a pass in front of Stanford cornerback Jimmy Wyrick on Saturday.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura walks off the field after Saturday’s win.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree