comscore Hawaii Grown Notebook: Freshman QB Jayden de Laura leads Washington State to win over Stanford | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown Notebook: Freshman QB Jayden de Laura leads Washington State to win over Stanford

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Oregon running back Travis Dye is tackled by California linebacker Muelu Iosefa on Friday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Oregon running back Travis Dye is tackled by California linebacker Muelu Iosefa on Friday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Washington State wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling secures a pass in front of Stanford cornerback Jimmy Wyrick on Saturday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Washington State wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling secures a pass in front of Stanford cornerback Jimmy Wyrick on Saturday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura walks off the field after Saturday’s win.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura walks off the field after Saturday’s win.

Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis ’20: The Washington State freshman quarterback finished 17-for-30 for 289 yards and three touchdowns without a pick in a 34-31 win over Stanford on Saturday. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Oct. 19, 2021
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up