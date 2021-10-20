CALENDAR
TODAY
VOLLEYBALL
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m., at McCabe gym. OIA West girls: Waialua at Kapolei, Waipahu at Nanakuli, Aiea at Pearl City, Leilehua at Campbell, Radford at Waianae; matches begin at 7 p.m.
WATER POLO
ILH boys Division I: Tournament—4-seed vs. 1-seed, 5 p.m., at Punahou; 3-seed vs. 2-seed, 6 p.m., at Punahou.
THURSDAY
BOWLING
OIA East: 5 p.m., at K-Bay. OIA West: 5 p.m., at Schofield.
SOCCER
PacWest men: Biola at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m., at UHH soccer field. PacWest women: Biola at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH soccer field.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH girls Division III: St. Andrew’s at Assets, 5 p.m.; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Christian Academy at La Pietra, 6 p.m. OIA East girls: Kahuku at Roosevelt, Anuenue at Castle, Kaimuki at Kailua, Kaiser at Moanalua, McKinley at Kalaheo, Farrington at Kalani; matches begin at 7 p.m
BOWLING
ILH BOYS
Varsity
Hawaii Baptist 3 vs. Punahou 0
Kamehameha 3 vs. Hanalani 0
Maryknoll 3 vs. Assets 0
Iolani 3 vs. Island Pacific 0
St Louis 3 vs. Mid Pacific 0
Game/Series High HBA: Justin Sumiye 218/605 PUN: Ryden Iwamoto 221/509 KSK: Noah Akiona 204/569 HAN: Brayden Kajiyama 147/412 MS: Angelito Agsalud 193/468 AS: Zachary Ihara 141/366 IOL: Dylan Yoshikawa 207/519 IPA: Jett Taaca 155/367 MPI: Hadley Yoshimune 200/497 STL: Andrew Cashman 241/623
Junior Varsity
Hawaii Baptist 2 vs. Punahou-Blue 1
Kamehameha 3 vs. Hanalani 0
St. Louis 2 vs. Mid-Pacific 1
VOLLEYBALL
ILH GIRLS
Girls’ Varsity Division 1
‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-10, 25-13, 25-15
Girls’ Varsity Division 2
Damien def. Sacred Hearts 25-11, 25-16, 25-17
University Lab def. Punahou II 25-14, 25-21, 25-19
Girls’ Varsity Division 3
Christian def. Hawaiian Mission 18-25, 26- 24, 14-25, 25-20, 15-12
OIA GIRLS
Varsity
Mililani def. Aiea 25-9, 25-13, 25-8
Kalani def. Kalaheo 25-20, 25-17, 25-20
Junior Varsity
Mililani def. Aiea 21-4, 21-5
Kalaheo def. Kalani 21-11, 21-11
