Anonymous donor adds $10K to CrimeStoppers reward for Isabella Kalua info

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department announced that an additional $10,000 has been added to the $1,000 reward for any information leading to the person responsible for the disappearance of 6-year-old missing Waimanalo girl, Isabella Kalua, or for information leading to her recovery.

The anonymous donor “just wants to do her part,” said CrimeStoppers Coordinator Chris Kim. She does not know the family members and asked to remain anonymous.

Isabella, whose birth name is Ariel Sellers, was reported missing on Sept. 13. So far, police have not released any new updates in weeks concerning her case. Her adoptive parents, Sonny and Lehua Kalua, said she was last seen 9 p.m. Sept. 12 in her bedroom.

Kim said investigators have been working tirelessly on the case.

The anonymous tips may be made to CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or web tips may be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

She is described as Caucasian/mixed, 3 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 46 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black leggings, colorful socks and Nike slides with pink bottoms.