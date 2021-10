Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Install water system for Waikiki surfboard rack

The second arson fire at the Waikiki surfboard rack could so easily have been prevented (“Kalakaua reopens in Waikiki after surf racks burn for 2nd time in less than 2 years,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Oct. 17).

In these days of public malfeasance at beach areas, this second fire could have been prevented with a simple fire abatement water spray system that would trigger with any heat, smoke or flame, much like the systems in many business and apartment buildings.

We have a small but deadly group of people who go to public beaches like Keawa‘ula (Yokohama Bay) State Beach, Makua State Beach and even Molokai’s Kawakiu Beach, who destroy, trash and engage in illegal activities, causing devastating public beach closures.

Given this ongoing situation, at least the Waikiki surfboard racks can be proactively protected. We only wish enforcement at all public beaches can be increased to abate malicious damage to our island’s ocean treasures.

John and Rita Shockley

Free Access Coalition

Grow up and roll up your sleeves for vaccine

During a deadly pandemic when most police officers, firefighters, teachers and medical workers have seen fit to get immunized, a minority has refused to do so, and their unions have taken stands against vaccine mandates. Union leaders say that they recommend vaccination but it should be a “choice.”

For a public worker to refuse vaccination is no more acceptable a choice than drunken driving. These public servants are showing their ignorance and their arrogance not only for their own lives and families, but also a complete disrespect for the public they are sworn to serve and protect.

Local governments, schools and hospitals have given them leeway by allowing testing instead of vaccination, even though vaccination is the single most important weapon in the fight against the pandemic. There are no religions that actually ban immunization, and valid medical reasons not to get immunized are extremely rare.

We cannot afford to let the people who should be leading the way be the problem instead of the solution. These refuseniks need to grow up and roll up their sleeves or else be fired.

Donald Rostow, M.D.

Hawaii Kai

Don’t let acts of hatred take away your rights

Every day we read about someone who does or says something, and someone else decides it was wrong and then starts a campaign of, well, hate.

People are hounded by neighbors and absolute strangers for not agreeing with someone. Women are stigmatized and shunned because they aren’t June Cleaver. Families are forced to move out of homes, schools, cities or even change states because someone said they said something about someone else.

Phone calls, sideways looks and outright belligerent acts seem to be the norm today. Politics, religion and even medical preferences are now grounds to be harassed, embarrassed and even fired from your job. And the people who cause it are proud of themselves. Then they blame the other guy for “making” them destroy him.

They can’t accept responsibility for what they have done. It’s time we found out if they can take what they dish out. It’s past time to make them follow their own rules. Call out their hypocrisy. Demand you have the same rights as they seem to demand.

James Pritchett

Moiliili

Atlanta Braves need to dump ‘tomahawk chop’

It is now Major League Baseball playoff time. I love it, but the Atlanta Braves baseball fans’ “tomahawk chop,” and the contrived old Hollywood Western hum-along that goes with it, are offensive and have got to go.

There is even a tomahawk light display in the city, but the indigenous of America were not club-swinging savages. The present mayor of Atlanta should know that. The true history of America’s native peoples (including Native Hawaiians), as well as the brutal history of slavery and institutional racism in America, have to be taught at all levels in schools if we are to end racial and economic inequality.

Raymond Catania

Lihue

Have Elon Musk turn guideway into roadway

When city leaders signed a funding agreement for the rail transit project in 2009, rail was slated to cost some $5.12 billion. Currently, it’s expected to cost as much as $12.4 billion and faces an approximately $3.6 billion shortfall, according to recent Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation estimates.

The rail project, which began construction on Feb. 22, 2011, is now years behind and experiencing problem with the rail cars, their wheels and tracks.

Is there no end to this disaster? Recently some have suggested that it just be turned into an elevated roadway.

How about this for a solution? Mayor Rick Blangiardi can give the project to Elon Musk, whose company can rip up the rail and run electric buses on the elevated guideway.

That would mean relief from this disastrous, expensive project. Just give him the whole project and wash our hands of it.

Chuck Cotton

Kailua

Rail route should run between UH campuses

David Shapiro again is on point regarding the current state of rail (“Honolulu taxpayers face big hit on Kakaako rail easements,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Oct. 17).

I was a vocal proponent of the project many moons ago because I had lived in places with a robust public transit system. However, the lack of financial accountability, the ineptitude of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation and the continued bungling of the project are shameful and demand fresh decisions to get back on track.

Let’s run the rail down Beretania Street and connect the University of Hawaii-West Oahu and UH-Manoa.

Angelique Kealani Siga Solomon

McCully

