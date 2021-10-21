Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Training to work on the train Today Updated 12:26 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Finally, some news about Honolulu’s rail system that doesn’t involve the words over-budget or overdue. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Finally, some news about Honolulu’s rail system that doesn’t involve the words over-budget or overdue. At Leeward Community College, students are preparing for high-skilled, decently paying jobs right now — not at some nebulous time when the trains start carrying passengers. Graduates of a two-year certificate program in integrated industrial technology can help contractors meet a city requirement to hire as much as 90% of its workforce locally. They’ll test and troubleshoot, and help get this train moving. Previous Story Column: Climate change bigger risk than COVID