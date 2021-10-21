Editorial: Training to work on the train

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Finally, some news about Honolulu’s rail system that doesn’t involve the words over-budget or overdue. At Leeward Community College, students are preparing for high-skilled, decently paying jobs right now — not at some nebulous time when the trains start carrying passengers.

Graduates of a two-year certificate program in integrated industrial technology can help contractors meet a city requirement to hire as much as 90% of its workforce locally. They’ll test and troubleshoot, and help get this train moving.